Cachar admin opens additional Aadhaar receiving centre

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 24: In response to the ongoing issue of individuals listed in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) who have not yet received their Aadhaar cards due to biometric discrepancies, the government of Assam has announced the opening of an additional centre to address this matter.

Starting from July 25, 2024, a new centre with four receiving counters will be operational at Duck Bungalow, near the DC Office, Silchar. Individuals in the NRC but lacking Aadhaar due to biometric issues are requested to visit this centre from 10:00 am onwards to submit their claims.

Applicants are required to bring relevant documents, including Voter ID, PAN Card, Ration Card, and their NRC ARN number. For additional information, applicants are requested to contact the designated authorities at the centre.