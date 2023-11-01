Campaign launched for leprosy detection in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 31: Sonitpur District’s Additional District Commissioner (Health), Twahir Alam, officially inaugurated a district-level leprosy detection campaign at the meeting hall of the Maternal and Child Health Center in Porua on Tuesday. The event witnessed the presence of key figures such as Dr Ziauddin Ahmed, Joint Director of Health for Sonitpur District, Dr T. B. Chetri, Zonal Leprosy Officer for Sonitpur District, Dr Biman Sharma, Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr Dipti Baruah, Superintendent of Kanaklata Civil Hospital, and trainees from nursing schools, among others.

Explaining the campaign’s core objectives, Dr T. B. Chetri highlighted that the week-long initiative aims to detect leprosy by deploying ASHAs and health workers to visit households, conduct screenings, and refer suspected cases for further evaluation by medical professionals.

Dr Ziauddin Ahmed, Joint Director of the Health Department, emphasized that leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, is not a hereditary disease but rather a curable condition with timely treatment. He assured the availability of free leprosy medications at all health centers.

Additional District Commissioner (Health) Twahir Alam urged community cooperation in this crucial campaign, aiming to raise awareness and ensure early detection and treatment of leprosy in the district.