Candidates ordered to submit election expenditure registers

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 8: Directives have been issued to Gana Suraksha Party candidate Rinku Roy and Independent candidate Pradip Bhandari, contesting from 11-Sonitpur HPC for the upcoming general election to Lok Sabha 2024, by the district commissioner of Sonitpur cum returning officer of 11-Sonitpur HPC on Sunday.

According to the letter, both contesting candidates failed to produce the Election Expenditure Registers (day-to-day register, cash register, and bank register) before the expenditure observer/assistant expenditure observer for inspection on April 6, 2024. Therefore, they are directed to produce the mentioned documents by April 9, 2024, for inspection by the expenditure observer.

It is further stated that failing to comply will lead to the presumption that they have failed to maintain a day-to-day account of election expenditure as required under Section 77 of the RP Act 1951, resulting in the cancellation of permissions for public rallies and campaigning with immediate effect. Moreover, legal action will be initiated against the contesting candidates as per provisions.