26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 5, 2024
type here...

Career workshop held

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
File Photo
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: A Career Awareness workshop was organised by the department of mechanical engineering, Assam Don Bosco University School of Technology on May 4 at Auniati Kamaldev Higher Secondary School, North Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

The resource persons for the workshop were Dr Buljit Buragohain, a prominent career counsellor of the state and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering of Assam Don Bosco University School of Technology and Kamaldeep Kalita, Assistant Professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. The introduction of resource persons was given by Momi Gayan Das and the workshop was moderated by Dr Akashi Baruah.

Dr Buljit Buragohain explained that students should choose disciplines and subjects in higher secondary according to their personality, interests and skills. He discussed various trades of ITIs and three-year diploma courses of Polytechnics that students can study after passing the high school examination. He talked about the importance of reading newspapers. Dr. Buljit Buragohain also mentioned the need for general knowledge in various competitive examinations and interviews conducted for recruitment. . Apart from clearing the doubts of the students while choosing the right career path, Dr. Buragohain also informed about the free Career Counselling over phone (9435188630) on every Saturday from 6 PM to 9 PM. Another resource person, Mr. Kamaldeep Kalita informed the students about the importance of having a goal in one’s career. He also explained about the use of technology based learning and briefed about the proper utilisation of the internet in the academics of students.

7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes