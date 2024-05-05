Career workshop held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: A Career Awareness workshop was organised by the department of mechanical engineering, Assam Don Bosco University School of Technology on May 4 at Auniati Kamaldev Higher Secondary School, North Guwahati.

The resource persons for the workshop were Dr Buljit Buragohain, a prominent career counsellor of the state and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering of Assam Don Bosco University School of Technology and Kamaldeep Kalita, Assistant Professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. The introduction of resource persons was given by Momi Gayan Das and the workshop was moderated by Dr Akashi Baruah.

Dr Buljit Buragohain explained that students should choose disciplines and subjects in higher secondary according to their personality, interests and skills. He discussed various trades of ITIs and three-year diploma courses of Polytechnics that students can study after passing the high school examination. He talked about the importance of reading newspapers. Dr. Buljit Buragohain also mentioned the need for general knowledge in various competitive examinations and interviews conducted for recruitment. . Apart from clearing the doubts of the students while choosing the right career path, Dr. Buragohain also informed about the free Career Counselling over phone (9435188630) on every Saturday from 6 PM to 9 PM. Another resource person, Mr. Kamaldeep Kalita informed the students about the importance of having a goal in one’s career. He also explained about the use of technology based learning and briefed about the proper utilisation of the internet in the academics of students.