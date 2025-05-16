Cattle Smuggling Surges in Lower Assam as Mafia Exploits River Routes; Four Held in Khumtai for Theft

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 16: Illegal cattle trafficking appear to be resurging in Lower Assam, with reports indicating the daily smuggling of hundreds of cattle through the Jogighopa river route. The unchecked activity has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of current enforcement mechanisms and the implementation of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021.

- Advertisement -

According to local sources, smugglers are transporting cattle from Oudubi in Jogighopa using engine-powered boats that navigate the Champabati and Brahmaputra rivers. These boats are reportedly passing behind a local police check post in Oudubi, allowing traffickers to evade detection. The cattle are procured from multiple sources before being smuggled across state borders, fueling a thriving illegal trade.

Despite heightened surveillance and intensified law enforcement efforts, the smuggling network remains active and well-coordinated. The ongoing illegal transport of cattle has sparked growing public demand for tougher ground-level action and greater accountability from authorities.

In a separate but related incident, Khumtai police arrested four individuals accused of attempting to sell stolen cattle. The suspects—Himanshu Shekhar Gogoi, Partha Pratim Gogoi, Taijuddin Ali, and Azaruddin Ali—are all young men from well-known families, and their arrest has stirred shock and concern in the local community.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Kamal Kurmi, and legal proceedings are now underway under Sections 24/25, 303(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused have been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.

- Advertisement -

The twin developments have reignited debate over rising cattle-related crimes in the state and the need for more robust measures to dismantle the illegal networks operating with apparent impunity.