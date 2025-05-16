35.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 16, 2025
type here...

Cattle Smuggling Surges in Lower Assam as Mafia Exploits River Routes; Four Held in Khumtai for Theft

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 16: Illegal cattle trafficking appear to be resurging in Lower Assam, with reports indicating the daily smuggling of hundreds of cattle through the Jogighopa river route. The unchecked activity has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of current enforcement mechanisms and the implementation of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021.

- Advertisement -

According to local sources, smugglers are transporting cattle from Oudubi in Jogighopa using engine-powered boats that navigate the Champabati and Brahmaputra rivers. These boats are reportedly passing behind a local police check post in Oudubi, allowing traffickers to evade detection. The cattle are procured from multiple sources before being smuggled across state borders, fueling a thriving illegal trade.

Related Posts:

Despite heightened surveillance and intensified law enforcement efforts, the smuggling network remains active and well-coordinated. The ongoing illegal transport of cattle has sparked growing public demand for tougher ground-level action and greater accountability from authorities.

In a separate but related incident, Khumtai police arrested four individuals accused of attempting to sell stolen cattle. The suspects—Himanshu Shekhar Gogoi, Partha Pratim Gogoi, Taijuddin Ali, and Azaruddin Ali—are all young men from well-known families, and their arrest has stirred shock and concern in the local community.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Kamal Kurmi, and legal proceedings are now underway under Sections 24/25, 303(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused have been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.

- Advertisement -

The twin developments have reignited debate over rising cattle-related crimes in the state and the need for more robust measures to dismantle the illegal networks operating with apparent impunity.

View all stories
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

How Experts Predict Cricket Matches – Key Analysis Methods

The Hills Times -
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking