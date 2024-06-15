Cattle trafficking and illegal liquor trade ring busted in Assam

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 14: The illegal cattle trafficking from Upper Assam districts is a significant issue that has been garnering considerable media attention lately. However, the government has yet to take concrete action against this crime. Recently, the situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Golaghat, and Jorhat has taken a dire turn, highlighted by the arrest of BJP leader Manoj Hazarika. Allegedly the kingpin of cattle trafficking and the illegal liquor trade, Hazarika was expelled from the BJP and arrested by Sivasagar Police on Thursday morning. The arrest was made in connection with a case (56/24 under Section 379 IPC) related to illegal cattle trafficking.

Numerous complaints and cases have been lodged in various police stations regarding cattle trafficking, despite the Cattle Preservation Act being in force. The amended version of the Cattle Act allows for the transportation of cattle between districts for bona fide agricultural or animal husbandry purposes under the Central Government Rules of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. However, it prohibits cattle from being transported to Assam’s border districts. Cattle traders, nevertheless, employ ingenious strategies to circumvent these restrictions and continue transporting truckloads of cattle from the Upper Assam districts to Bangladesh, in blatant violation of all rules and regulations.

The same syndicate allegedly led by Manoj Hazarika is also involved in the illegal liquor trade. A significant quantity of Arunachal Pradesh liquor was regularly transported from Bandarduwa to the Upper Assam districts without proper licenses. On May 5, Demow Police seized over 845 cartons of Arunachal Pradesh wine from a truck (As01-NC 1843) at Demow Dehajan. The driver revealed that the consignment, belonging to Manoj Hazarika, was being transported from Nirjuli in Arunachal to Namsai. The police arrested the driver and the truck’s handyman, registering a case (No 13/24 U/S 379/420 and 34 of the IPC) under Section 531A of the Assam Excise (Amendment) Act, 1910, which carries a penalty of up to two years of imprisonment and a fine. However, Hazarika himself evaded arrest due to reasons unknown.

Hazarika, who was once the state president of NSUI for two years, later became an executive member of the state BJP Youth Morcha. He obtained bail from the High Court in connection with the Demow case and was about to submit the papers when Sivasagar Police took him into custody. He was produced in the Court of CJM in Sivasagar and was remanded to police custody for a day.