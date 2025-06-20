24.8 C
CBI raids 8 ONGC pharmacists in alleged Jorhat scam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residences of eight empanelled pharmacists of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Jorhat, in connection with an ongoing probe into an alleged scam involving the issuance of bogus medical bills.

The searches were carried out at various locations across Jorhat, during which CBI officials reportedly seized several documents and papers from the residences of the accused pharmacy owners.

According to sources, the action follows an FIR filed with the central investigative agency against multiple ONGC officers suspected of colluding with the pharmacists during the COVID-19 pandemic period in 2019–2020.

The FIR alleges that these individuals were involved in fabricating and submitting false medical bills to siphon off funds.

The eight pharmacists, all empanelled with ONGC, are accused of generating and submitting bogus bills worth approximately ₹45 lakh.

The bills were allegedly backed by fake requisition slips for medicines purportedly issued in the names of ONGC employees and their dependents, often without their knowledge or consent.

Following an internal investigation by ONGC, it was discovered that the medicines in question were supplied based on requisition slips produced by the medical section of the company.

These slips, although bearing the names of ONGC officers and staff, were reportedly unknown to the supposed beneficiaries.

When contacted, several employees and dependents, in whose names the slips were issued, denied having requested or received any such medicines.

They also disowned the signatures used on the requisition slips.

One pharmacy owner, responding to the allegations, stated that medicines were supplied strictly based on requisitions signed by both ONGC doctors and pharmacists.

He added that it was common practice for medicines to be collected by someone on behalf of the patient, provided the requisition slip was duly signed.

The investigation is ongoing, and further action by the CBI is expected as it continues to examine the documents and statements collected during the raids.

