CCTV footage exposes cow thieves using luxury car in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 21: In a shocking revelation that underscores the audacity of organized cattle theft rings, CCTV footage has surfaced showing thieves using a luxury vehicle to steal cows in Dibrugarh. The brazen crime occurred just 500 meters from Barbaruah Police Station, near Rameshwar Lal Higher Secondary School along National Highway 37.

The footage, captured by a security camera installed at a nearby commercial establishment, shows two men forcefully dragging two cows and loading them into a high-end vehicle under the cover of darkness. In a distressing moment, a newborn calf can be seen trailing behind the vehicle, desperately trying to follow its mother.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and highlighted the increasingly sophisticated methods employed by cattle theft syndicates in the region. Thieves are reportedly targeting cows near roadsides and even entering cowsheds, taking advantage of poor nighttime surveillance and the speed afforded by luxury transport.

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding livestock safety and the growing boldness of such criminal operations in Dibrugarh.

Residents have demanded immediate police intervention, stricter patrolling, and the installation of more CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas to combat the thriving black market associated with cattle theft.