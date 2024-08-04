CEM Boro inaugurates BDF vocational institute in Udalguri

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 3: The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro, inaugurated the Bodoland Development Foundation Vocational Institute at the BDF campus, Sapekhaiti in Udalguri on Saturday.

CEM Boro also graced the inaugural ceremony of the “Skilling Bodoland Initiative”, a collaborative effort of the Government of BTR, UNICEF, SELCO Foundation, Kaziranga University, and the Bodoland Development Foundation (BDF), aimed at up-skilling BTR’s youth for a brighter future.

The initiative will impart vocational training in automobile technology and electrical systems, SBC package on youth engagement and positive parenting, and ﻿﻿DRE-enabled sustainable livelihoods, to the youth of BTR, thus empowering them towards self-reliant employment & growth.

He said that the BTR government has been emphasizing for bringing welfare and development of the common masses and committed to work for all round uplift,and development of the region.

“It is a glad moment to attend the inaugural ceremony of the vocational training institute at BDF complex in Udalguri. Furthering our mission to up-skill & empower the youth of BTR”, Boro added.

Deputy CEM of BTR, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary; Dr Madhulika Jonathan, chief of field office, UNICEF Assam & NE; Dr. Rishabh Dev Shukla, Dean, COE & HOD, Electrical Engineering, Kaziranga University among others were present on the occasion.