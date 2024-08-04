26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 4, 2024
type here...

CEM Boro inaugurates BDF vocational institute in Udalguri

Initiative will impart vocational training in automobile technology and electrical systems etc

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 3: The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro, inaugurated the Bodoland Development Foundation Vocational Institute at the BDF campus, Sapekhaiti in Udalguri on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

CEM Boro also graced the inaugural ceremony of the “Skilling Bodoland Initiative”, a collaborative effort of the Government of BTR, UNICEF, SELCO Foundation, Kaziranga University, and the Bodoland Development Foundation (BDF), aimed at up-skilling BTR’s youth for a brighter future.

The initiative will impart vocational training in automobile technology and electrical systems, SBC package on youth engagement and positive parenting, and ﻿﻿DRE-enabled sustainable livelihoods, to the youth of BTR, thus empowering them towards self-reliant employment & growth.

He said that the BTR government has been emphasizing for bringing welfare and development of the common masses and committed to work for all round uplift,and development of the region.

“It is a glad moment to attend the inaugural ceremony of the vocational training institute at BDF complex in Udalguri. Furthering our mission to up-skill & empower the youth of BTR”, Boro added.

- Advertisement -

Deputy CEM of BTR, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary; Dr Madhulika Jonathan, chief of field office, UNICEF Assam & NE; Dr. Rishabh Dev Shukla, Dean, COE & HOD, Electrical Engineering, Kaziranga University among others were present on the occasion.

Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Weekly market comes up at Bokajan

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes