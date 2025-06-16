26.7 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 16, 2025
type here...

CEM launches official Facebook page for public updates

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
DIPHU, June 15: In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and strengthening communication with the public, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, has officially approved the launch of the CEM Office’s Facebook page.

According to an official statement, the page, approved on June 15, will be managed by the CEMO Media Cell and will function as a digital platform to disseminate updates on development activities carried out by various departments under KAAC.

- Advertisement -

It will also spotlight the initiatives and efforts of Team Karbi Anglong, underscoring the administration’s focus on progress and good governance.

Related Posts:

The statement added that all KAAC departments have been urged to actively contribute to the platform by providing regular updates, ensuring that the public remains well-informed about ongoing projects and policies.

The initiative also seeks constructive engagement from social media users and the general public to foster a transparent, participative, and informed environment in the region.

8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP Arunachal Pradesh launches Yoga Training Camp ahead of International Yoga...

The Hills Times -
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape