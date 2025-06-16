CEM launches official Facebook page for public updates

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 15: In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and strengthening communication with the public, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, has officially approved the launch of the CEM Office’s Facebook page.

According to an official statement, the page, approved on June 15, will be managed by the CEMO Media Cell and will function as a digital platform to disseminate updates on development activities carried out by various departments under KAAC.

It will also spotlight the initiatives and efforts of Team Karbi Anglong, underscoring the administration’s focus on progress and good governance.

The statement added that all KAAC departments have been urged to actively contribute to the platform by providing regular updates, ensuring that the public remains well-informed about ongoing projects and policies.

The initiative also seeks constructive engagement from social media users and the general public to foster a transparent, participative, and informed environment in the region.