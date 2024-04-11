CEM Tuliram Ronghang Leads BJP’s Campaign For 6– Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 10: Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), has emerged as a key figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign strategy for the 6– Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency.

Ronghang, appointed as a ‘star campaigner’ by the BJP’s national leadership, has embarked on an intensive election campaign to rally support for BJP candidate Amarsing Tisso.

With a fleet of helicopters at his disposal, CEM Ronghang is set to traverse the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, reaching out to voters across the region.

In his latest campaign leg, Ronghang’s chopper touched down at Nihang Langso Karbi Cultural Society Playground, Langlokso, where he addressed a large gathering of enthusiastic supporters. Promising a slew of developmental projects for the Langlokso valley, Ronghang assured voters of timely execution post-election.

“People have urged to construct a guest house, Sainik School, boulder pitching for KCS playground, culvert and many more in the memorandum. I assure you that soon after the election is over the work will start. The schemes will be completed before the MLA election,” he added.

Among the pledges made by CEM Ronghang include the construction of a guest house, establishment of a Sainik School with 80 per cent local admissions, infrastructure improvements for KCS Playground, and provision of essential services such as ration cards and Arunodoi scheme for eligible families.

Addressing the crowd, Ronghang emphasised the importance of supporting BJP to ensure continued development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Accompanied by MP Horensing Bey, BJP candidate Amarsing Tisso, and other party dignitaries, Ronghang’s campaign trail showcased the party’s concerted efforts to secure victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

As the election fervor intensifies, CEM Ronghang’s rigorous campaign schedule underscores the BJP’s determination to consolidate support and emerge victorious in the 6– Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency.