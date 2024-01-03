CEM Tuliram Ronghang reviews preparations for 50th Karbi Youth Festival

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang took a comprehensive approach to reviewing the ongoing preparations for the momentous 50th Karbi Youth Festival’s Golden Jubilee Celebration. The discussions encompassed not only the logistics of the festival but also focused on the upcoming visits of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 8, 2024, and the President of India Droupadi Murmu, on January 17, 2024.

- Advertisement -

The review session saw the active involvement of various key stakeholders, including executive members (EMs), members of autonomous council (MACs), principal secretary (PS), district commissioner, superintendent of police (SP), chairman of Diphu Municipal Board, senior secretaries, heads of department, and representatives from the Karbi Cultural Society and KYF Reception Committee, among others.

Simultaneously, Tuliram Ronghang played a vibrant role in a campaign meeting held in Longku village, rallying support for BJP candidate Samsing Engti, who is contesting from the 17th Garampani MAC Constituency in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district. The massive turnout and support observed during the meeting underscore the strong backing for the Saffron Party in the region.

The event witnessed the presence of Darsing Ronghang, MLA, as well as other prominent dignitaries, creating an electrifying atmosphere of support and solidarity for the BJP candidate.