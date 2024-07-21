29 C
Central team visits Nagaon to assess flood damage

NAGAON, July 20: With a day-long agenda, a high-level central team led by Mihir Kumar, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India, visited Nagaon to assess the flood damages and also visited several flood-affected areas under Kampur revenue circle.

During its visit to flood-affected areas, the high-level central team was accompanied and assisted by ADC and chief executive officer of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nagaon, Philish VLH Hangshal; district programme manager of DDMA, Nagaon; circle officer of Kampur Revenue Circle, Anannya Lahkar; and officials from PHE, Health Department, and District Agriculture Office.

Earlier, the flood assessment team also participated in a meeting at the DC’s conference hall, where the team received reports from all the district heads of the concerned departments on flood damages caused by the two waves of floods in the district so far. District commissioner, Nagaon, Narendra Kr Shah screened an audio-visual report on the damages caused by the recent waves of floods. Ananta Kr Gogoi, CEO, Nagaon Zila Parishad; Leeza Talukder, ADC and sub-divisional officer, Kaliabor sub-division; assistant district commissioner Silpirekha Pandit; and other heads of concerned departments participated in the meeting, as stated in an official press note.

