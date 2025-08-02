Centre to set up ₹188-crore maritime skill hub in Dibrugarh

HT bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug. 1: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is setting up a state-of-the-art Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) in Dibrugarh, Assam, with an outlay of ₹188 crore to provide advanced maritime training for the youth of the Northeast.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, announced by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in an official statement during the ongoing monsoon session of the Lok Sabha, is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and the Centre’s long-term Maritime Amrit Kaal 2047 vision.

According to the statement, the Dibrugarh RCoE will offer training in smart navigation systems, marine engineering, IT, logistics, and certified courses in inland waterway operations and maritime safety.

The project is expected to be completed within 19 months.

The new centre will work in tandem with the existing Maritime Skill Development Centre (MSDC) in Guwahati, which currently provides training in areas such as inland vessel management, general purpose rating, hospitality, safety, and crew management.

- Advertisement -

Together, both institutions aim to serve aspiring maritime professionals, particularly from the eight northeastern states.

Speaking on the significance of the project, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast is no longer seen as a remote corner of the country, but as a gateway to growth and connectivity. This new Centre of Excellence in Dibrugarh will harness the potential of our youth and equip them with world-class maritime skills.”

He added that the centre would not only create employment but also contribute to India’s inland water transport economy.

The trained maritime workforce from the Northeast is expected to find placement opportunities in the upcoming Maritime Cities being developed in Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar, and Gujarat.

- Advertisement -

These cities will feature eco-tourism infrastructure, ship and seaplane repair facilities, bunkering terminals, free trade zones, and maritime training institutions.

The Centre estimates that the project will generate over 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, many of which will be accessible to trained candidates from the Northeast.

“We are investing in human capital and infrastructure simultaneously. This initiative will open up new economic corridors through the Brahmaputra and connect the region to national and international maritime networks,” Sonowal said.

The minister underlined that the initiative aligns with India’s strategic goal of becoming a global maritime power by 2047.

With a focus on capacity building in marine technology, logistics, and sustainable inland water transport, the RCoE in Dibrugarh is expected to emerge as a national hub for maritime education and hands-on training.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to regional equity, Sonowal said, “The rise of India is incomplete without the rise of the Northeast. Whether it is roadways, waterways or skill development, the region is witnessing unprecedented transformation under his leadership.”