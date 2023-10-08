HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 7: The Government of Assam will organise

ceremonial distribution of Orunodoi schemes, free bicycles to

Class IX students and microfinance loans to beneficiaries in all

over the state of Assam in the month of October 2023. The

district administration of Karbi Anglong is also going to organise

the programme on October 12, 13and 16 respectively at Diphu

Government Boys Higher Secondary Playground at 2 pm.

It is also informed that more than 3000 beneficiaries are

expected to attend. The programme will be attended by

minister of transport, excise & fisheries, Government of Assam,

Parimal Suklabaidya as chief guest on October 12 and 13.