HT Bureau
DIPHU, Oct 7: The Government of Assam will organise
ceremonial distribution of Orunodoi schemes, free bicycles to
Class IX students and microfinance loans to beneficiaries in all
over the state of Assam in the month of October 2023. The
district administration of Karbi Anglong is also going to organise
the programme on October 12, 13and 16 respectively at Diphu
Government Boys Higher Secondary Playground at 2 pm.
It is also informed that more than 3000 beneficiaries are
expected to attend. The programme will be attended by
minister of transport, excise & fisheries, Government of Assam,
Parimal Suklabaidya as chief guest on October 12 and 13.