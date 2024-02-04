Chaos at Congress building after verbal dispute turns into physical fight

HT Digital,

Congress, Feb 4: In a tense turn of events, chaos unfolded at the Congress building in Hailakandi District of Assam during a confrontation between local congress workers on Sunday.

The disagreement, which occurred during a meeting at the Congress Bhawan, escalated into a physical dispute in the presence of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

The catalyst for the clash was reportedly a dispute over supporters seeking to meet Bhupen Bora, leading to a heated exchange between the factions.

Notably, youth Congress President Jubair Anam’s supporters clashed with local congress workers, turning the situation volatile.

Fortunately, the intervention of the state Congress leadership swiftly brought the situation under control. This situation sheds light on the internal tensions within the party, underscoring the challenges faced by the Congress in managing internal issues.

