19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 4, 2024
type here...

Chaos at Congress building after verbal dispute turns into physical fight

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Congress, Feb 4: In a tense turn of events, chaos unfolded at the Congress building in Hailakandi District of Assam during a confrontation between local congress workers on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The disagreement, which occurred during a meeting at the Congress Bhawan, escalated into a physical dispute in the presence of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

The catalyst for the clash was reportedly a dispute over supporters seeking to meet Bhupen Bora, leading to a heated exchange between the factions.

Notably, youth Congress President Jubair Anam’s supporters clashed with local congress workers, turning the situation volatile.

Fortunately, the intervention of the state Congress leadership swiftly brought the situation under control. This situation sheds light on the internal tensions within the party, underscoring the challenges faced by the Congress in managing internal issues.

- Advertisement -

 

10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Uttarakhand cabinet approves Uniform Civil Code bill

The Hills Times - 0
10 Types Of Maggi To Try 8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron