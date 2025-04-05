Chhath  puja observed in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, April 4: The vibrant festival of Chaiti Chhath Puja was observed with great fervor and devotion across various Chhath Ghats in the West Karbi Anglong on April 3 and 4.

This biannual celebration, dedicated to Lord Sun (Surya) and Chhati Maiya, is a significant occasion where devotees offer prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, culminates with the offering of Surya Argha to the rising sun, symbolizing gratitude and reverence for nature’s life-giving forces. In West Karbi Anglong, the festivities drew large gatherings of devotees at prominent ghats such as Kheroni Ghat, Mailoo (Raisen) Ghat, Sildubi, Nawaibil, and several other locations across the district.

The celebrations showcased the rich cultural traditions of the region, with participants engaging in rituals, fasting, and prayers by the water’s edge. The serene ambiance of the ghats, combined with the collective devotion of the attendees, highlighted the spiritual significance of the festival.

Chhath, observed twice a year, continues to be a cherished occasion in West Karbi Anglong, uniting communities in a shared expression of faith and gratitude.

