Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Governor

GUWAHATI, July 21: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called on state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues pertaining to the development of the state.

The meeting featured discussions on issues to expedite the development of the state. The chief minister apprised the Governor of different government initiatives to bring about the overall development of the state. The discussion also concentrated on the people-centric issues that are important for the welfare of all sections of the people of the state.