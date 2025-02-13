Chief secretary Ravi Kota reviews ALA session preparedness in Kokrajhar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of the preparedness for the upcoming Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), scheduled to be held at BTCLA, Kokrajhar, on February 17.

Chairing the review meeting, Kota emphasised the need for meticulous planning and flawless execution to ensure the smooth conduct of this historic session, which marks the first time in the history of the Assam Legislative Assembly that a session will be held outside the state capital.

The chief secretary directed BTC principal secretary Akash Deep to work on a war footing to finalize all necessary logistical arrangements in coordination with the line departments. He specifically instructed officials to ensure proper seating arrangements, catering services, uninterrupted power and water supply, a fully functional sound system, medical facilities, fire safety measures, traffic management, and deployment of sufficient officers and staff.

“This is a momentous occasion for Assam, and we must leave no stone unturned to make it a grand success. Every department must function in synergy to provide a flawless experience for the legislators and dignitaries attending the session,” Kota asserted during the meeting.

The review meeting was attended by BTC principal secretary Akash Deep, Kokrajhar deputy commissioner Masanda M Pertin, superintendent of police Pushpraj Singh, secretaries, and heads of departments of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Later, the chief secretary Kota, along with concerned officials, inspected the session hall, designated office chambers, and all the key locations at BTCLA, Kokrajhar, required for the session.