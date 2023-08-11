Chief secretary reviews development works in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 10: Assam’s chief secretary, Paban Kumar Borthakur, conducted a review of the ongoing development projects in Sivasagar district. The review took place in a meeting held at Sukapha Bhawan and included discussions with Sivasagar deputy commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav and other senior officers.

During the meeting, chief secretary Borthakur emphasised the importance of cooperation among concerned department heads in supporting the state archaeology department’s infrastructure development efforts at Charaideo Maidams and other archaeological sites of significance. These efforts are aimed at preparing for the visit of the inspection team from UNESCO. Notably, Charaideo Maidams has been selected and approved by the Indian government for inclusion in the UNESCO Heritage list. The chief secretary underlined the need to expedite the development works around the site.

Additionally, the chief secretary reviewed the accomplishments of the agricultural department in procuring rice and extending benefits to farmers through various schemes. He commended the district education department for its achievements over the past few years and stressed the importance of continued infrastructure development in educational institutions.

The progress of various projects under departments such as Public Health, Water Resources, Panchayat and Rural Development, Tourism, Social Welfare, Health, and others were also discussed. Chief secretary Borthakur encouraged officers to persevere in the fight against corruption.

The meeting was attended by several officials including Bitupon Neog, DDC Sivasagar, Aswini Doley, CEO Zilla Parishad, Dr. Mandira Barua, ADC, Javed Arman, ADC, Partha Pratim Khanikar, ADC, Ayushi Jain, SDO Nazira, and others. The review aims to ensure efficient progress and coordination of development projects in Sivasagar district.