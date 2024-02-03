12.8 C
Cleanliness drive at Joysagar Borpukhuri

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 2: Jatiya Sangrami Sena did a commendable job by undertaking a cleanliness drive along the banks of the historic Joysagar Borpukhuri recently, besides setting up huge bamboo dustbins for putting garbage in. The members of the organisation picked up all the plastic bottles littered around the picnic spot to keep the place clean for the visitors and tourists. Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, district commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, and a host of dignitaries attended the meeting organised by the Sena, informed Pankaj Khound, president of the unit.

