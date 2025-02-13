16 C
Climate Change Summit held in Guwahati

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Assam Pollution Control Board chairman Arup Kumar Mishra inaugurated a summit on climate change at the NEDFi House Auditorium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

“Climate change is not a phenomenon of the modern era; it has been occurring since prehistoric times. However when there is chaos, there will be order,” a PR stated.

The summit has been organised by NE Focus, the conference titled “Climate Change Summit – A Call to Future” saw Mishra, an eminent environmental expert, express concern over society’s current lack of genuine awareness and understanding regarding climate change and pollution. He pointed out that while people express worry over large-scale climate change issues, they remain unaware of pollution caused by household waste. 

Explaining climate change as a natural phenomenon, Mishra stated that prehistoric climate changes were nature-driven. Referring to religious texts, he suggested that the stories of great deluges are, in fact, representations of climate change. However, he emphasised that today’s climate change was man-made and stressed the importance of focusing on finer details to protect the Earth from the dangers posed by this human-induced crisis.

Mishra urged everyone to embrace the concept of “LiFE Mission” (Lifestyle for Environment), launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also highlighted India’s proactive approach to address the global issue, mentioning the first-ever climate change conference planned to be held at the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 16.

