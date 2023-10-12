Closely monitoring situation: Assam CM on North East express derailment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was closely monitoring the aftermath of the derailment of North East Express train and was in contact with the district authorities in Bihar’s Buxar district and other agencies involved in the rescue work.

“Chief Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment of Train Number 12506 in Raghunathpur and is in touch with the District authorities in Buxar and other agencies,” read a post on the official handle of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on ‘X’.

“I have received the news of the derailment of North East Express 12506 – from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya. We are closely monitoring the situation and are establishing contact with local authorities and other agencies,” the Assam CM posted on his official X handle.

In a horrifying incident, at least four passengers lost their lives, and 50 others were injured when 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district.

The tragic event occurred at 9:35 pm on Wednesday when the train, en route from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam, met with the devastating accident within the Danapur division of the East Central Railway.

Birendra Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Central Railway Zone, confirmed the casualties, stating that about 50 individuals sustained injuries in the derailment.

Local residents and the district administration swiftly joined forces in the rescue operations, pulling out passengers trapped under the derailed coaches.

Critically injured passengers were promptly referred to AIIMS Patna for urgent medical attention.