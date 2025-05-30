24.2 C
CM calls for effective implementation of student welfare schemes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a video conference with college principals and district commissioners across the state to review the implementation of various student welfare schemes.

The interaction, held from his office at Lok Sewa Bhawan in the presence of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, focused on ensuring a seamless admission process for the academic year 2025–26 and strengthening key education initiatives.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister took stock of the undergraduate admission process, the execution of the free admission scheme, the progress of the Nijut Moina scheme, and preparations for the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme.

He stressed the need for timely and coordinated implementation of these initiatives to enhance access to education and overall academic performance.

Sarma urged college principals to ensure that the free admission process is conducted exclusively through the Samarth Portal, with the ration card serving as the primary proof of income.

He clarified that if a student does not possess a ration card, an income certificate indicating an annual household income below ₹4 lakh will be accepted to qualify for free admission.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of the Nijut Moina scheme for the 2025–26 financial year and called for full cooperation from principals to ensure its smooth rollout.

He reviewed the number of students eligible for the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, which recognises higher secondary students who score 80 percent or more.

Under the Pragyan Bharati scheme, these meritorious students will receive scooters, which the government plans to distribute beginning October 2025.

To ensure effective execution, Dr. Sarma directed principals and district commissioners to work in close coordination in preparing accurate beneficiary lists for the merit award scheme.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K K Dwivedi, Secretary of Higher Education Narayan Konwar, and other senior officials also attended the conference.

