CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes a jab at Congress, says History of Congress party is the history of bloodshed

Guwahati, Aug 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jab at the Congress party, underlining its evident absence of concern for Assam’s difficulties on August 8.

The Chief Minister especially mentioned an episode from 1983, when the late Mrs. Indira Gandhi, then Prime Minister, paid a brief visit to Assam following the Nellie tragedy.

Chief Minister Sarma stressed that Mrs. Gandhi appeared to be attempting to make Assamese agitators accountable for the terrible incident during her brief visit. He noted that her visit resulted in neither peace proposals or the delay of any elections that could have aided the state’s tranquillity.

Chief Minister Sarma made a startling claim, describing the Congress party’s history in the northeastern area as one of violence and warfare. He used a strong metaphor, saying their hands were metaphorically “full of flood,” referring to the stormy periods and conflicts that plagued the region throughout their rule.

CM Sarma emphasized the pattern of the Congress party’s approach, stating that their interaction frequently lacked a “healing touch.” He cited countless confrontations and atrocities that occurred during their reign, in which their response appeared to fall short of providing solace to the devastated communities.

In addition, Chief Minister Sarma related a historical narrative about Nehru’s concern for Mrs. Indira Gandhi’s safety during a planned visit to Assam in 1962. Nehru’s concern, according to the Chief Minister, originated from her terror of being abducted by the Chinese troops.