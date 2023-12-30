24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 30, 2023
CM Himanta launches WhatsApp channel

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 29: In a proactive step towards fostering direct communication, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a WhatsApp channel and announced through his official social media account on X, “I have started my WhatsApp Channel today. Looking forward to remaining connected through this medium!”.

The chief minister expressed enthusiasm for maintaining a direct connection with the public through this newly established medium and encouraged citizens to join the channel by clicking on the provided link. Emphasising its role, he stated that the channel is designed to keep citizens abreast of the state’s developmental journey, underscoring the government’s commitment to transparency and active citizen participation.

