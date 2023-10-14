Collaboration between ECHO India and AMCH announced at IAPSM NEZCON

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 13: The 6th North East Zonal Conference (NEZCON) organised by the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) is a significant event shaping the future of public health in the region.

Hosted at Assam Medical College by the Department of Community Medicine, this conference serves as a platform for groundbreaking collaborations aimed at enhancing public health.

During the 6th IAPSM NEZCON, ECHO India, a prominent participant, announced its intention to collaborate closely with Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH). This collaboration aims to establish a hub within the Department of Community Medicine at AMCH. This partnership is expected to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in Assam and enhance the quality of medical services and education in the region.

In addition to the collaboration between ECHO India and AMCH, IAPSM also announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ECHO India. This MoU extends their collaboration across India, with a specific focus on community medicine and public health. The collaboration is a significant step towards improving the quality of healthcare and public health initiatives in the country.

Established in 1974, IAPSM is a national professional body in the field of Community Medicine and Public Health. It comprises specialists in Preventive & Social Medicine, Community Medicine, and Public Health. IAPSM is dedicated to promoting public health by leveraging its members’ expertise to shape health policies, advocate for medical education, conduct health research, support healthcare, and health programs, and provide a platform for the exchange of information and views.

Prof Sanjeeb Kakati, Principal of AMCH, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing that it offers an opportunity for Assam Medical College to expand its reach and enhance medical education. The collaboration envisions equitable access to high-quality healthcare for all individuals, regardless of their background.