Come as ‘guest’ to see changed Assam, Himanta to ULFA-I chief

GUWAHATI, Aug 8 (PTI): Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday invited United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Barua to visit the state as a “guest” and witness the changed situation over the decades.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, Sarma said the invitation to Barua is not for taking part in any talks, but to witness the developed and peaceful Assamese society today.

“Paresh Barua himself is a knowledgeable person. It does not mean that he will come because I have invited him. He will act according to his own wisdom and logic.

“However, I feel that if he stays in Assam for just seven days, he will realize that the old Assam has changed a lot…” he said.

Sarma said that once Barua had a feeling that outsiders occupied everything in Assam, but now a large number of Assamese youths stay in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as the situation has changed.

Asked if he will facilitate the militant leader’s visit to Assam, the Chief Minister said, “Yes, everything. As I am inviting him, I will invite with full responsibility for all arrangements. If he comes and stays for 7-10 days, he himself will understand the situation.”

Sarma also said that many youths, who had joined the ULFA have returned home, and many others want to come back and join the mainstream, too.

On talks with Barua, he said without elaborating, “Had there not been some practical difficulties, the talks would have taken place by now. We are trying to solve these issues.”