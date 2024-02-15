Community mourns the loss of esteemed resident Binu Devi

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Feb 14: The passing of Binu Devi, an esteemed senior citizen of Morigaon town, at her residence in Rajagaon at 6:40 pm on Tuesday, has cast a pall of sorrow over the community. Born in 1939 in Maj-Jajari gaon, Nagaon district, Binu Devi was a respected resident of Rajagaon Ward no 1. Throughout her life, she remained actively engaged with the Morigaon district Brahmin Samaj and various religious institutions. She is survived by three sons, two daughters-in-law, a son-in-law, granddaughters, and numerous relatives.

In the wake of her demise, Assam Sahitya Sabha president Dr Suryakant Hazarika and general secretary Dr Upendrajit Sharma expressed their heartfelt condolences, particularly to senior journalist Ajit Sharma on the loss of his mother. Pratap Hazarika, a senior journalist and former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha, Morigaon, also expressed deep sorrow over her passing.

Additionally, district public relations officer Pompi Devi, Assam Brahmin Samaj secretary general Tutul Barthakur, former secretary general of Assam Sahitya Sabha Yadav Sharma, along with numerous organisations including Morigaon Sarvajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Festival Celebration Committee, Sevashram Samiti, Bihutali Development Committee, Morigaon Sadar Rangali Bihu Sammelan, Morigaon District Kalita Janagoshti Sammelan, and Sadao Assam Journalists Association (AJU), joined individuals in expressing their profound condolences to the grieving families.

Morigaon district commissioner Devashish Sharma visited the residence of the deceased woman to pay his respects and extend his condolences, wishing her eternal peace.