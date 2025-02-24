26 C
Complaint Lodged Against AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Over Remarks on Gitashree Tamuli 

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: A complaint has been filed against AIUDF chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal by Momi Roy Choudhury, General Secretary of Jatiya Nari Bahini, the women’s organization of Raijor Dal, in Bongaigaon.

This is in reaction to Ajmal’s reported derogatory comments against Gitashree Tamuli, a professor and wife of Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi.

Ajmal’s remark, which has sparked severe criticism, was made while speaking to the media. He said, “Akhil Gogoi’s wife is old, so I have nothing to say in this regard. Well yes, if she had been young then I would have commented something. She is old, so what will I say?” This remark has been criticized by Jatiya Nari Bahini as unacceptable and derogatory.

Momi Roy Choudhury, in her attempt to address the issue, charged Ajmal with trying to reintroduce himself into Assam’s political scene when his political influence was on the decline. She claimed that his comeback was scripted by his political gurus and compared his approach to that of a “clever fox.” His words, she said, are carefully framed to maintain himself in the limelight and stay relevant in the political arena.

The row has heightened tensions between AIUDF and Raijor Dal, adding to political rivalries in Assam. Ajmal’s comments have evoked sharp criticism from all sides, with several demanding accountability for his use of derogatory terms.

