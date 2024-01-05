16 C
Conclusion of nodal teachers training in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 4: The three-day district-level training program aimed at enhancing the expertise of nodal teachers in secondary levels (IX-XII) on ‘Child Mental Health & Protection’ concluded at Gingia Mahabir HSS in Biswanath. The event, organised by Samagra Siksha, commenced on Tuesday and saw active participation from 90 nodal teachers representing various secondary and senior secondary schools.

Tankeswar Bora, the principal of Gingia Mahabir HSS, inaugurated the program, setting the tone for an enriching learning experience. The training featured Rhitushmita Saikia and Meghali Bhuyan as master trainers, with support from resource persons Joonmani Mahanta, Barun Bhagawati, and Anjan Baskota.

Throughout the three days, participants engaged in comprehensive sessions covering aspects of child mental health & protection. The program aimed to equip nodal teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to address mental health issues among students and ensure their overall protection.

The concluding session welcomed distinguished guests, including Bedabrat Bora, district programme officer (DPO) for Biswanath, along with Manisha Baishya and Rashmi Rekha Rajkhowa from DIET, Sonitpur, who served as guest lecturers. Their valuable insights added depth to the discussions and contributed to the overall success of the training.

