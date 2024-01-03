14 C
Conclusion of self-financed inputs dealers training

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 2: The ‘Self Financed Inputs Dealers (Fertiliser) Training’ program, spanning a fortnight and organised for primary agricultural credit societies by KVK, Nagaon at its office premises, concluded successfully on Tuesday.

The program, inaugurated on December 14, 2023, by Gunajit Kashyap, DDC, Nagaon, witnessed the participation of Dr H C Bhattacharya, Dean, Daffodil College of Horticulture, and a virtual presence by Dr Manu Ranjan Neog, DEE, AAU, during the inaugural session.

In the closing session of the training program, Dr Niranjan Deka, principal scientist and head of KVK, Nagaon, extended a warm welcome to the participants. Bakul Ch Bora, DRCS, Nagaon, addressed the gathering on the ethics of business, urging participants to prioritize the betterment of farmers alongside profit. Certificates of participation were presented to each participant during the closing session.

Chandan Mishra, assistant registrar, DRCS, Nagaon, senior agriculture development officer Dilip Kumar Bora, and Paban Kr Bordoloi, BDO, Khagarijan Development Block, were present at the program’s conclusion. They appealed to the participants to work for the greater interest of farmers rather than focusing solely on commercial benefits, as stated in a release.

