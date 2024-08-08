Congress Criticizes Assam Government Over ₹802 Crore Smart City Project

HT Digital

August 8, Thursday: The Congress party has launched a critique of the Assam government’s management of the ₹802 crore Smart City project, raising concerns about the project’s execution and transparency. The opposition has questioned the effectiveness of the initiative and its impact on the intended urban development goals.

Congress leaders have accused the state government of mismanagement and lack of accountability regarding the substantial funds allocated for the project. They argue that the Smart City project, designed to improve infrastructure and services in Guwahati, has not met its expected outcomes.

The party has called for a thorough review of the project’s progress and expenditure, demanding greater transparency and scrutiny. They emphasize the need for clear answers on how the funds have been utilized and what tangible benefits have been delivered to the city’s residents.

The criticism reflects ongoing political debates over urban development and governance, with the Congress party pushing for accountability and better oversight of major public initiatives.