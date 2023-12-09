Congress leader Debabrata Saikia slams Kapil Sibal for misrepresentation of Assam history

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 9: Debabrata Saikia, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, criticised senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday for his incorrect representation of Assam history.

- Advertisement -

Saikia wrote a letter to Sibal, expressing disappointment over his statement in the Supreme Court that Assam was part of Myanmar. He pointed out that it was a misrepresentation, which has hurt the pride and prestige of Assam.

Saikia attributed the misinformation to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and AAMSU, suggesting they may have provided Sibal with the incorrect historical data. He emphasised that Assam was never a part of Myanmar, and its history is a confluence of various cultures.

Saikia requested Sibal to withdraw his statement and apologise to the people of Assam. Assam’s Chief Minister also responded firmly, refuting Sibal’s claim and cautioning against making historical assertions without proper knowledge.