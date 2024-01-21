14 C
Congress leaders allege attack by BJP workers in Nagaon

HT Digital,

Nagaon, Jan 21: Violence and vandalism were reported during the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam, with massive protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in various parts of Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday.

Several BJP workers allegedly pelted stones and vandalized vehicles in the Laokhowa area of Nagaon. The alleged BJP workers chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and targeted vehicles during Gandhi’s rally to Rupohi.

A Congress worker named Sukur Ali was seriously injured in the attack and is now being treated at the Singimari Primary Health Centre. Vehicles of Congress workers following Gandhi’s convoy to Kaliabor were also reportedly attacked.

Furthermore, a large number of people carrying ‘Rahul Gandhi go back’ and ‘Anyaya Yatra’ posters protested against Gandhi in the Ambagan area, displaying black flags and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Police forces have been deployed across Nagaon to control the situation.

