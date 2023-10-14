Congress Should Make Coalition Governments In Afghanistan And Pakistan: Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, Oct 13: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the Congress, which had passed a resolution in support of Palestine regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, should make coalition governments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Congress should have condemned the ‘terror’ attack by Hamas on Israel before speaking about Palestine, the chief minister told reporters in Jorhat on Thursday night.

“They should have criticised the Hamas for taking women and children hostage and then could have spoken about Palestine,” he said.

The chief minister said the Congress resolution does not have any mention of terrorism, Hamas, women and children as hostages, but only Palestine, which is similar to the statement of Pakistan, he said.

“If you ask me, the Congress should form its next government in coalition with the Taliban in Afghanistan or with Imran Khan or Shahbaz Sharif in Pakistan”, Sarma said.

The chief minister had earlier slammed the Congress over the CWC resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict and equated the opposition party’s statement to that of Pakistan and Taliban’s position.

In a post on X, Sarma had said the Congress, Pakistan and Taliban “do not condemn” Hamas or deplore terror attack on Israel and are silent on women and children being taken hostages.

Sarma had alleged that sacrificing the nation’s interest to politics of appeasement is in the Congress DNA.

On the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had on Thursday said India considers them as terrorist strikes.

To a question on India’s position on the Palestine issue, he said New Delhi always advocated resumption of direct talks towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.

(PTI)