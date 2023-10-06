Congress stages demo against power price hike in Dongkamukam

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Oct 5: The Indian National Congress (INC), an opposition national party, held a protest against the Assam Government’s decision to increase the power tariff by Rs 1.29 per unit in APDCL. The protest took place in and around Dongkamukam Town, West Karbi Anglong, with Congress members shouting slogans and carrying placards on Thursday.

During the protest, Congress leaders pledged to provide 200 units of free electricity to the people when their party comes to power in the state.

Following the protest, a meeting was convened at the WKADCC office premises in Dongkamukam. It was announced that a ‘Booth Sanmelan’ would be held in West Karbi Anglong District on October 10, 2023, in Dongkamukam, where APCC President Bhupen Bora would be the chief guest.

WKADCC President Sing Teron urged all cell incharges to expedite their work to ensure the success of the program. Additionally, preparations for a mass joining program on that day were discussed, and it was emphasized that the list should be meticulously prepared.

The program was attended by various prominent figures, including former EM KAAC Alice Engtipi, WKADCC VP Bijoy Teron, Jatiram Pator, Augustine Enghee, and others.