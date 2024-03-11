Congress targets Centre over CAA implementation, says, “all promises broken”

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 11: Senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia criticised the Centre’s decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying the people for a few votes.

- Advertisement -

The opposition leader in the Assam assembly said the implementation contradicts the core idea of the Assam Accord.

Saikia claimed that the BJP had broken its promises to protect the rights, lands, and belongings of the indigenous people.

He also pointed out that the Assam Accord stipulates a cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for foreigners entering Assam to be considered for citizenship, a provision he said the BJP was dismissing.

Earlier, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi called for state-wide anti-CAA protests from March 12.