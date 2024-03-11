22 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 11, 2024
type here...

Congress targets Centre over CAA implementation, says, “all promises broken”

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 11: Senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia criticised the Centre’s decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying the people for a few votes.

- Advertisement -

The opposition leader in the Assam assembly said the implementation contradicts the core idea of the Assam Accord.

Saikia claimed that the BJP had broken its promises to protect the rights, lands, and belongings of the indigenous people.

He also pointed out that the Assam Accord stipulates a cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for foreigners entering Assam to be considered for citizenship, a provision he said the BJP was dismissing.

Earlier, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi called for state-wide anti-CAA protests from March 12.

6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Karnataka joins list of candidates acting strict against usage of artifical...

The Hills Times - 0
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok 10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India 7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians