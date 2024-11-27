Constitution not merely legal document: Himanta  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: Chief Minister Humanitariann Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took part in the 75th Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Assam Government’s Parliamentary Affairs Department at Lok Seva Bhawan.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma reflected on the significance of this event, noting that it was officially recognised on October 11, 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that November 26 would be observed annually as Constitution Day.

The CM also extended a heartfelt tribute to the distinguished members of the drafting committee, particularly the eminent freedom fighter and jurist who chaired the Committee, B.R. Ambedkar.

Sarma recounted, “The formal process of drafting the Constitution commenced during the third meeting of the Constituent Assembly on December 13, 1946. Following extensive deliberations and reports from various committees, constitutional expert B. N. Rao prepared the draft of the Constitution by October 1947.”

“After it was submitted to the Drafting Committee, the draft underwent rigorous scrutiny, ultimately taking a definitive form in 1948,” he added.

The CM stated that the draft addressed all vital aspects of governance, including the structure of the government, the relationship between the central and state authorities, and the rights of the citizens.

He noted, “Following extensive debate and discussion, the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the final draft of the Constitution on November 26, 1949. India’s Constitution reflects the dreams and aspirations of its people. As the world’s largest democracy, India places the welfare of its citizens at the heart of its governance.”

- Advertisement -

He noted that the Constitution ensures that people from all sections of society enjoy freedom, equality, and justice. He reiterated, “While the Constitution grants various rights and protections to citizens, it is also the responsibility and duty of each citizen to preserve the core values and principles of the Constitution.”

Sarma further remarked that the Constitution is not merely a legal document but the culmination of over 5,000 years of Indian civilization and culture. “During a period of divisiveness and communal tension, the Constitution emerged as a beacon of unity and justice,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the CM praised the foresight of the Constituent Assembly in crafting a Constitution that embodies the essence of Indian civilization, ensuring the creation of a just society. He underscored India’s uniqueness, stating that despite 90% of the population being of one religion, the Constitution was framed as secular.

During the event, the minister of parliamentary affairs, Pijush Hazarika, also delivered a speech. The event was attended by the minister of environment & forests, Chandra Mohan Patowary, the minister of revenue & disaster management, Jogen Mohan, the minister of labour welfare, Sanjoy Kishan, additional chief secretary B.R. Samal, and other officials and dignitaries from the Assam government.