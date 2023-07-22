32 C
Convergence meeting and mobile van campaign on child protection held in Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

Haflong, July 21: In line with the 90 Days Campaign on Child Protection ‘Suroxito Xaishab, Sonali Axom’, the 1st quarterly convergence meeting took place at the DC office conference hall in Haflong. The meeting brought together all line departments of the District Child Welfare & Protection Committee, Dima Hasao, with Simanta Kr Das, ACS deputy commissioner, S Bora, ACS ADC, and additional superintendent of police Anal Jyoti Das, APS, presiding over the event.

As part of the campaign, a signature campaign was organised during the meeting, where deputy commissioner Sumanta Kumar Das and all present members raised awareness on child protection issues such as drugs abuse, child marriage, and child labour, which have become critical concerns in Dima Hasao district. The Mobile Van Campaign vehicle was also flagged off during the meeting, aiming to further educate the public on these crucial matters.

The 90 Days Mobile Van Campaign on Child Protection Issues, ‘Suroxito Xaishab, Sonali Axom’, is set to continue for the next six days until July 26, 2023, covering different locations each day: Haflong on July 22, Mahur on July 23, Maibang on July 24, Harangajao on July 25, and Umrangso & Diyungbra on July 26.

Organised by the District Child Protection Unit, Dima Hasao, in collaboration with district administration, District Legal Service Authority, Child Welfare Committee, Special Juvenile Police Unit, and NGOs, the campaign aims to create greater awareness about social issues affecting children, including drugs abuse, child marriage, and child labour.

 

