Cotton University to Inaugurate Archaeological Heritage Park

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

June 8, Guwahati: Cotton University is set to launch an Archaeological Heritage Park, showcasing a variety of ancient artifacts and relics to highlight Assam’s rich cultural history. This initiative aims to preserve and promote the region’s archaeological treasures, offering students and visitors a unique educational experience.

Dr. Bhabesh Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, stated, “The park will serve as a valuable resource for students and researchers, fostering a deeper understanding of our heritage.” He added that the project would also attract tourists, providing an educational insight into Assam’s past.

 

Dr. Rina Devi, Head of the History Department, emphasized the park’s importance in heritage conservation, saying, “It’s crucial to protect and display these artifacts to educate future generations about our rich cultural legacy.”

The park will feature several sections dedicated to different periods and aspects of Assam’s history, from prehistoric times to the medieval era. Interactive exhibits and guided tours will be available to enhance visitor engagement and learning.

 

The Archaeological Heritage Park is not only a step towards conserving Assam’s heritage but also a platform for academic research and public education. The university hopes this park will inspire more initiatives focused on preserving and understanding the region’s historical and cultural assets.

