Crackdown on traffic violations yields Rs 45 lakh in fines in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 6: In an extensive campaign against traffic violations, the Dibrugarh district transport department has accumulated a substantial amount of Rs 45 lakh in fines from offenders over the past eight months.

Focused on various traffic offenses such as drunken driving, speeding, helmetless biking, and seat belt violations, the department recorded a total of 17,792 offenses from April to November. The breakdown of the fines collected includes Rs 35.03 lakh for 7,737 cases of speeding, Rs 65.7 lakh for 8,275 helmetless biking offenses, and Rs 34.6 lakh for 1,699 seat belt violations. Additionally, 81 cases of drunken driving were reported.

Dibrugarh DTO Hirakjyoti Deka stated, “In the last eight months, the transport department in Dibrugarh district has collected revenue amounting to Rs 50.79 crore, which is a 64.5% increase compared to last year.” He emphasized that the ongoing drive against traffic violations will be intensified in the coming days.

Deka urged citizens to adhere to traffic rules, highlighting the department’s commitment to raising awareness about road safety. The tough stance against traffic violations aims to create a safer environment on the roads.