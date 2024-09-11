CRISP CEO and BTR CEM discuss development initiatives

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 10: A meeting between the chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, and the chief executive officer (CEO) of CRISP, former education secretary of the government of India, R Subrahmanyam, was held at the CEM office of BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on creating a healthy educational environment and fostering a peaceful, smart, and green Bodoland Territorial Region. Key topics included the progress of the peace project being developed by CRISP, aimed at advancing development and welfare initiatives across the region. Discussions also covered activating and training Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), Knowledge Centres, and women Self Help Groups (SHGs) throughout the region.

CEM Boro described the meeting as meaningful, thoroughly addressing development and welfare aspects of the Bodoland region.

“Today, I had the privilege of holding discussions with the CRISP leadership team, led by R Subrahmanyam, CEO of CRISP, retired IAS, and former education secretary, government of India,” Boro said. “Our discussions focused on the progress of the peace project designed by CRISP, which is making remarkable strides in fostering development in BTR. We reached several key decisions aimed at further energising the region, including activating and training VCDCs, Knowledge Centres, and women SHGs. I deeply appreciate the outstanding work being done by the CRISP team in supporting the growth and development of BTR. Together, we are working to build a more vibrant and prosperous future for BTR.”

The meeting was also attended by Mukesh Agarwal, state lead for CRISP, retired IPS, and former DG Civil Defence & Home Guards, government of Assam, along with secretaries of various departments of the government of BTR.