CRPF’s Delta Company undertakes Tree Plantation Drive in Baithalangso

HT Correspondent



KHERONI, May 21: In a commendable step towards environmental conservation, the Delta Company of the 128th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), stationed at Lengey APGCL, carried out a major tree plantation programme in Baithalangso under the leadership of Commandant Yatindra Nath Rai from the Noonmati Headquarters.

The initiative was coordinated and led on the ground by Inspector Rajen Ch Nath, Officer-in-Charge of the Delta Company, who played a pivotal role in organizing the event and ensuring its success.

The plantation drive covered the premises of four middle and primary schools in the Baithalangso area. As part of this green initiative, the CRPF personnel planted approximately 1,500 saplings, including varieties such as neem, betel nut, azhar, nahar, and other fruit-bearing trees. The effort aimed to promote environmental awareness and highlight the importance of afforestation, particularly in ecologically sensitive regions like West Karbi Anglong.

This initiative underscores the CRPF’s broader commitment to community welfare and ecological sustainability, fostering a greener future and building stronger ties with the local community.