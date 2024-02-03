CSR initiative ensuring education for underprivileged

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a reliable indicator of a company’s or corporate’s commitment to people, place, and the environment. The Adani Group invests about 2% of its total profit in various CSR initiatives through the Adani Foundation. Responding to emerging needs at the grassroots level, its teams focus on aligning all activities with the global Sustainable Development Goals, striving to secure a hopeful future for millions.

Guwahati International Airport Limited, a subsidiary of the Adani Group company that took over the responsibility of operations, development, and management of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in October 2021, has demonstrated such commitment by developing a school in the vicinity of the airport. Established in 1977, the ‘Airport Institute’, an English-medium school for the downtrodden, was run and managed by the Airports Authority of India under their CSR program. Due to the change in the airport’s responsibility, it was perceived as the end of the institute, jeopardising the opportunity for education for poor children and teachers who had been rendering services in the school. However, the company thought otherwise. The school was restructured under the Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of the Adani Group, and has been rebranded with a new name, ‘Guwahati Airport School’. A new building has been constructed, and all furniture and school equipment have been replaced. Several teachers and resource persons have also been added.

The school currently provides basic education from pre-primary to class seven for students residing in the nearby areas. Currently, there are 207 students studying in the school, with the number steadily growing. Considering this, a plan has been undertaken to expand classrooms and related infrastructure for the future needs of students in classes 8 to 10.

The school now has 16 teaching and non-teaching staff. As a flagship CSR project under LGBI Airport, Guwahati, the school’s success is likely to add value to the first footprint of the Adani Group in the soil of North East India.