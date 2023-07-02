28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 2, 2023
type here...

DAO inaugurates PMFBY

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Exif_JPEG_420
- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

MORIGAON, July 1: The Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), a flagship scheme, launched by govt of India, as part of celebration of Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav on completion of 75 years of India Independence was on Saturday  formally  inaugurated by the District Agriculture Officer(DAO),Morigaon Ashok Kr Sharma in presence of BDO of Bhurbandha Rahul Deka, ADO Luna Barua and VLEW  Chakradhar Konwar at Bhurbandha Block .

The DAO while inaugurating the programme, asked the farmers to avail the benefit of PMFBY and office bearers of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd to start the process of Insurance for farmers so that not a single farmer can be deprived from the benefit of Insurance.

Countries Cheaper To Travel From India
Countries Cheaper To Travel From India
Things to do in Cherrapunji this summer
Things to do in Cherrapunji this summer
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday

The Hills Times - 0
Countries Cheaper To Travel From India Things to do in Cherrapunji this summer 10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology