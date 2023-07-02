DAO inaugurates PMFBY

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 1: The Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), a flagship scheme, launched by govt of India, as part of celebration of Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav on completion of 75 years of India Independence was on Saturday formally inaugurated by the District Agriculture Officer(DAO),Morigaon Ashok Kr Sharma in presence of BDO of Bhurbandha Rahul Deka, ADO Luna Barua and VLEW Chakradhar Konwar at Bhurbandha Block .

The DAO while inaugurating the programme, asked the farmers to avail the benefit of PMFBY and office bearers of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd to start the process of Insurance for farmers so that not a single farmer can be deprived from the benefit of Insurance.