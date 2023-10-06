DBT STAR scheme launched at Dhing College for science education enhancement

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, Oct 5: Dhing College inaugurated the DBT STAR (Department of Biotechnology, Government of India – Scientific & Technological Augmentation of Research) scheme, a flagship initiative by the Government of India. This scheme aims to enhance critical thinking and promote hands-on experimental science in basic science subjects at the undergraduate level.

Dr. Biman Hazarika, the principal of Dhing College, expressed his optimism about the scheme, stating that it would encourage networking and collaboration with other institutions and laboratories to provide specialized training opportunities. Additionally, the scheme allows the college to procure new equipment and upgrade existing facilities, further enhancing the learning environment for students.

In parallel, a three-day workshop on basic bioinformatics tools and techniques was also organized by the Department of Zoology at Dhing College. This workshop, sponsored under the DBT – HRD – STAR College scheme, commenced with Dr. Biman Hazarika, the college’s principal, inaugurating the event. Dr. Rezwan Hussain, a consultant from JHPIEGO, and Dr. Nabajyoti Goswami, a Bioinformatics faculty member at NIELIT, Guwahati, played key roles in the workshop’s technical sessions.

These initiatives at Dhing College aim to enrich science education and provide students with practical skills and knowledge in the field of basic sciences.