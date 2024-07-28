Dearth of ambulance service in Demow health centre

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 27: Lack of ambulances at the Demow Block Primary Health Centre is situated in the middle of Demow Chariali has become a matter of serious concern for locals.

Talking to this Correspondent Dr Prodip Borgohain, sub divisional medical and health officer (SDM&HO) of Demow Block Primary Health Centre on Saturday informed this correspondent about a couple of problems of Demow Block Primary Health Centre been facing.

He informed that Demow Block Primary Health Centre is afflicted by dearth of ambulance service. He further informed that though there are two doctors in Demow Block Primary Health Centre but due to increase in flow of patients one more doctor is required in the health Centre.

He informed about the requirement of sweepers, dresser, fourth grade permanent employees among others.

He further said that the higher authorities were apprised of the situation, but to no avail.