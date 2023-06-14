Death of wild pachyderm 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

Margherita, June 13: A wild pachyderm met a tragic end on Tuesday morning after coming into contact with an electric wire in Khamanpathar village. The unfortunate incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area, as the elephant is revered by the local community.

According to local residents, the elephant’s death is suspected to be a result of an electric wire collision. Forest officials from Margherita East Range have arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

This incident is a painful reminder of the previous untimely deaths of several wild elephants in different areas of the 124 no Margherita constituency in Tinsukia district. It is believed that the deceased elephant had ventured into the forest in search of food during the night and tragically came into contact with a live electricity wire attached to a tree.