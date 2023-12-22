HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 21: The 21st Convocation of Tezpur University is scheduled to take place on December 31, 2023. The event will see the conferring of degrees and diplomas upon candidates who have successfully completed their prescribed programs since the 20th Convocation held on December 30, 2022.

Rajnath Singh, the Defence minister of India, will be the chief guest at the convocation and deliver the convocation address.

The 21st Convocation is expected to confer postgraduate (PG) degrees to 783 students, Undergraduate (UG) degrees to 428 students, PG diplomas to 5 students, and PhD degrees to over 100 research scholars. Additionally, the convocation will confer postgraduate degrees and diplomas to 23 learners under distance and online education.

Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice-chancellor of Tezpur University, expressed his delight about the upcoming convocation, stating, “The convocation ceremony is a moment of pride for our university as we witness the transformation of our students into knowledgeable citizens.”